Cobb & Douglas Public Health hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic November 10

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following press release announcing their drive-thru flu shot clinic

Cobb & Douglas Public Health to Host Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic at Jim Miller Park on November 10; Shots are Free

WHAT: Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

WHEN: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

8:00 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park 2245 Callaway Road Marietta, Georgia 30008 (770) 514-2300

COST: FREE. Vaccine available while supplies last.

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has been committed to the mission of “Healthier Lives. Healthier Community.” since 1920. We are dedicated to improving our residents’ quality of life by tracking and preventing the spread of disease, promoting health and safety, providing exceptional medical services, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.