Hot Topics

Cobb & Douglas Public Health hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic November 10

TOPICS:
Sign in front of Cobb & Douglas Public Health on County Services Parkway in article about drive-thru flu clinicCobb & Douglas Public Health (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 5, 2020

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following press release announcing their drive-thru flu shot clinic

Cobb & Douglas Public Health to Host Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic at Jim Miller Park on November 10; Shots are Free

WHAT: Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

WHEN: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

8:00 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park 2245 Callaway Road Marietta, Georgia 30008 (770) 514-2300

COST: FREE. Vaccine available while supplies last.

About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Cobb & Douglas Public Health, along with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has been committed to the mission of “Healthier Lives. Healthier Community.” since 1920. We are dedicated to improving our residents’ quality of life by tracking and preventing the spread of disease, promoting health and safety, providing exceptional medical services, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.

Read the flyer for the event in English or en Español.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cobb & Douglas Public Health hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic November 10"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.