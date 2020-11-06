Owens campaign issues statement on his win in the Cobb sheriff’s race

The campaign of Major Craig Owens, the commander of Cobb County Police Department Precinct 2, and the winner in Cobb County’s sheriff’s race against incumbent Republican Neil Warren, issued a statement about his win. (The results are unofficial, but his lead is so substantial that there is little likelihood of a change).

The statement reads:

MABLETON– Democrat and first-time candidate Craig Owens has handily received an Election Day victory over Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren.

Owens, a military veteran and Cobb County police major, is the top Democratic, countywide vote-getter, besting the longtime incumbent with 54.7% of the vote.

“We ran on restoring truth, trust, and transparency to the Cobb sheriff’s office,” said Owens. “I never expected to run for public office but I could no longer stand by and see the headlines of lawsuits and broken families due to the sheriff’s negligence. This victory belongs to the people.”

Under Warren’s tenure, more than 50 detainees have died in the Cobb County Detention Center. The families of the deceased have resorted to lawsuits and pleading to the media to tell the story in an attempt to bring light to conditions in the detention center.

Owens received bipartisan support from Cobb’s heavy-hitters including former Governor Roy Barnes, former Cobb County Chairman and former Attorney General Sam Olens, and members of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation.

“I am grateful for the women and men who voted to put the county first. Now, the real work begins,” said the sheriff-elect. “I look forward to working with Sheriff Warren and his staff on a smooth, transparent transition. As a career law enforcement man, I understand the sacrifices he has made over the course of a 43-year tenure in the sheriff’s office. I wish Sheriff Warren and his family all the best.”

Owens will soon begin a training program for sheriffs-elect. Details about his transition, plan for the first 100 days, and swearing-in are forthcoming.