Cobb probate judge Keli Wolk takes office as president of the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia

Cobb County Chief Judge of Probate Court Keli Wolk will take office as the President of the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia on Monday June 1.

According to a press release from Kevin Holder, the council’s executive director, Wolk and the other newly elected officers were sworn in last week by Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia.

“It is an honor to be entrusted by my judicial colleagues to serve in this leadership role,” said Wolk. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this Council and work on behalf of Georgia’s 159 probate courts.”

In addition to Wolk, the newly sworn officers include Judge Kerri Carter (Dade County), Judge Thomas Lakes (Harris County) and Judge Darin McCoy (Evans County) who were elected president-elect, first vice president and secretary-treasurer.

The press release also states:

A member of the Council of Probate Court of Georgia for more than 11 years, Wolk has held multiple leadership positions including serving as the Council’s president-elect, first vice president and chair of the Court Forms and Rules committee. In addition, she has also served on several committees for the Judicial Council of Georgia.Wolk was appointed last year by Governor Brian Kemp to serve on the board of commissioners of the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia. Wolk has served as the probate judge of Cobb County since 2009.

About the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia

According to the organization’s website:

The Council supports, informs, and speaks for Georgia’s probate court judges. This is a complex goal, since Georgia’s probate courts have varying responsibilities. All of our courts administer wills and estates, appoint and oversee guardians and conservators, and issue marriage and weapons carry licenses. In addition, some of our courts adjudicate traffic offenses and some hear misdemeanor cases. Others handle vital records. Some of our judges serve as their county’s Supervisor of Elections. While each probate court is fairly unique, we are a family of courts working diligently to serve our citizens.