Gas prices in Georgia and Cobb County on the rise again

According to the weekly news release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to this time last week.

The press release states:

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.75 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than last month, and 84 cents less than this time last year.

“Georgians have seen significantly cheaper-than-normal gas prices the past two months. However, those low prices, as well as, crude oil prices – have been pushing more expensive,” said Waiters. “While motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, AAA does not expect the summer average to be as expensive as last year’s season.”

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $1.695, roughly five cents cheaper than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

The national gas price trend

According to the AAA press release:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $1.98, which is 2 cents higher than a week ago. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand grew from 6.8 million barrels a day to 7.3 million barrels a day last week. The increase in demand was coupled with a 700,000 barrels decrease in total domestic stocks to 255 million barrels. The national average holding steady means that gas demand and supply are largely in sync, which will likely help to stabilize pump prices for motorists.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.