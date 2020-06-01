Hot Topics

Photos from yesterday’s march and rally in Marietta

March and rally in MariettaThe march in Marietta to protest the killing of George Floyd (photo by Ross Cavitt)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 1, 2020

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt took a series of photos of Sunday’s march in Marietta to protest the killing of George Floyd by now former-Minneapolis police officer .

The march went from Cobb County police headquarters to Marietta Square and then and back to police headquarters for a second rally..

The photos we selected are used with permission, and to see more of his photos, visit the Cobb County Facebook page.

Photo by Ross Cavitt
