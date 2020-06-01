Photos from yesterday’s march and rally in Marietta

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt took a series of photos of Sunday’s march in Marietta to protest the killing of George Floyd by now former-Minneapolis police officer .

The march went from Cobb County police headquarters to Marietta Square and then and back to police headquarters for a second rally..

The photos we selected are used with permission, and to see more of his photos, visit the Cobb County Facebook page.

Photo by Ross Cavitt

Photo by Ross Cavitt

Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt

Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt



Photo by Ross Cavitt

