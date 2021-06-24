Cobb & Douglas Public Health to offer free HIV testing June 27 to mark National HIV Testing Day

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) and to honor this day Cobb & Douglas Public Health will offer free HIV tests at the Walmart on the East West Connector.

The details are included in their press release, reprinted below:

This year signals not only the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 40-year anniversary of the first reported cases of HIV/AIDS. June 27 is recognized as National HIV Testing Day (NHTD). This is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment. The 2021 NHTD theme is “My Test, My Way.” The theme highlights how to take charge of your health by getting tested for HIV in a way that works best for you—whether that’s self-testing in a private location or visiting a local health center.

On Sunday, June 27, Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) invites the community to visit the Walmart located at 1133 East-West Connector in Austell, for free HIV Testing and much more, from noon to 5 p.m. This event is in partnership with B Condoms, a black-owned business and long-time partner of CDPH. B Condoms provides quality condoms and products with social responsibility in mind.



CDPH aims to engage with the array of diverse communities in Cobb County to End the HIV Epidemic (EHE), a federal initiative to eradicate HIV by 2030. Cobb County has been identified as one of the 48 counties with the highest incidence of HIV infection in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 40 % of new HIV infections come from people who don’t know they have HIV.

“The current state of public health requires us to be innovative with reaching and protecting the community. Knowing your HIV status is essential to your overall health and wellness. Our HIV Prevention team continues to offer free HIV testing and PrEP services are offered at all five of our health centers. Most recently, we have given Cobb and Douglas residents an opportunity to order free condoms that are delivered in discreet packaging by mail. Lastly, we are very excited about the HIV self-testing program,” said Karrie Reed, CDPH EHE Director.

CDPH also continues to offer free HIV testing at four public health center locations and has expanded services to include free OraQuick HIV self-test kits available for pick up or delivery. For details, call 770-514-2815 or visit us at: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.