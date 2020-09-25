Cobb Douglas Public Health urges flu shots

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following news release advising residents to get current with their flu shots.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) is urging residents to get an annual influenza (flu) vaccination to reduce the chance of getting the flu and spreading it to others during this critical COVID-19 pandemic. This season a flu vaccine is more important than ever!

According to the CDC, getting a flu vaccine is not only important because it protects yourself, your family and your community from flu, but a flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. To decrease the chance of getting the flu simultaneously with COVID-19, it is imperative that our community get vaccinated with the flu vaccine.

The CDPH Immunization Clinic is offering annual flu vaccines to everyone 6 months and older at the Acworth, Marietta, Douglasville and Smyrna Public Health Center locations. CDPH is also offering them for local businesses and community events for groups of 20 or more people.

“We want everyone to be properly protected from the flu, so we are encouraging community members to either call us to make an appointment or to walk in to one of our convenient health center locations. We’re also offering onsite vaccinations to any group in Cobb or Douglas county that has 20 or more people,” said Priti Kolhe, District Immunization Director, Cobb & Douglas Public Health.

Recommendations for Senior Patients:

In addition to the flu vaccine, CDPH also recommends pneumonia shots for anyone over 65 years old, or anyone with a chronic illness or weakened immune system. Medicare pays for the flu and pneumonia vaccines. The shingles vaccine is also recommended for anyone over 50 years of age.



For more information about the flu vaccine or to schedule an appointment, call (770) 514-2300 or visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.