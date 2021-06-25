Powders Springs to kick off summer concert series with Uptown Funk: a Bruno Mars tribute band

The City of Powder Springs released the following announcement about their upcoming free concert series “Sounds of the Springs.”

The City of Powder Springs will begin its free “Sounds of the Springs” Summer Concert Series on July 17 at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater in Thurman Springs Park.

Uptown Funk, a tribute to Bruno Mars, will kick off the series of three Saturday concerts, while Departure: The Journey Tribute Band, rocks out on Aug. 14. Shaky Jane, a high-energy band that covers a wide range of musical styles and genres, will take the stage on Sept. 11.

“It’s been a great summer of fun here in Powder Springs with so many different events happening in Thurman Springs Park,” said Joe Wilson, interim parks director. “We’ve had festivals, movie nights, children’s activities, and lots of music to entertain the community. We’re jazzed up to announce our inaugural Sounds of the Springs Concert Series and hope to see you there!”

All three concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the first 200 guests to stop by the City tent at each concert will receive a “cool” giveaway!

Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park, though no chairs are allowed on the artificial turf in the children’s section. No personal tables allowed. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic to the concert (this does not include alcoholic beverages).

A selection of food vendors will be on site, while Special Blends Mobile Bartending will be selling non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, with the latter allowed on the grounds of Thurman Springs Park when purchased within the city’s Entertainment District, the boundaries of which are marked.

“Sounds of the Springs” is sponsored by Croy Engineering and the City of Powder Springs.