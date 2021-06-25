Mellow Mushroom in Vinings to host pet adoption event June 26

On Saturday June 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Mellow Mushroom restaurant in Vinings will hold a pet adoption event. You can order a meal combination with pizza, beer and pretzels put together especially for the event, and part of the proceeds go to Best Friends Animal Society.

More details are available in the press release reprinted below:

On Saturday, June 26, the Vinings Mellow Mushroom and Best Friends will hold a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pizza lovers and interested adopters are invited to stop by to meet the pets and learn more about the adoption process. The Vinings restaurant is located at 2950 New Paces Ferry Rd SE Atlanta, GA 30339 This summer, Mellow Mushroom is teaming up with The Lagunitas Brewing Company to support Best Friends Animal Society with special events, beer and pizza packages, and custom merchandise to celebrate man’s best friend. Proceeds will go to Best Friends Animal Society, which supports a network of shelter partners in Mellow Mushroom cities and across the country. Every Sunday from now until August 28, Mellow Mushroom will offer The Best Friends package featuring a medium cheese pizza, pretzel bites, and a pitcher of Lagunitas beer. For every Best Friends package purchased, Mellow Mushroom will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society.