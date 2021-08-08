Sounds of the Springs continues August 14 with Departure: a Journey tribute band

If you’re looking for some free outdoor musical entertainment next weeked, the City of Powder Springs in hosting another concert in its Sound of the Springs series.

Next Saturday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m., Departure takes the stage at Thurman Springs Park and the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater,4485 Pineview Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Departure‘s web page describes the band as follows:

In their 13th year together, DEPARTURE is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super group; Journey. These veteran musicians love what they do and have developed an amazing on-stage chemistry. They pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish. Dressed in the iconic tuxedo jacket, DEPARTURE lead vocalist, Brian Williams, has an amazing singing voice, flawlessly matching Steve Perry’s vocal range and on-stage movements.

About Sound of the Springs

In it’s original press release for the concert series, the City of Powder Springs describes it as follows:

All three concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the first 200 guests to stop by the City tent at each concert will receive a “cool” giveaway! Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park, though no chairs are allowed on the artificial turf in the children’s section. No personal tables allowed. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic to the concert (this does not include alcoholic beverages). A selection of food vendors will be on site, while Special Blends Mobile Bartending will be selling non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, with the latter allowed on the grounds of Thurman Springs Park when purchased within the city’s Entertainment District, the boundaries of which are marked. “Sounds of the Springs” is sponsored by Croy Engineering and the City of Powder Springs.