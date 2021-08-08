Qualifying begins Aug 16 in four cities in Cobb for 2021 municipal elections

If you’re interested in running for office in one of five of the six cities in Cobb County: Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, or Marietta in their 2021 municipal elections, qualifying will begin on August 16. Powder Springs has not yet determined its qualifying dates.

Cobb County Elections posted the following information on their website, which includes the qualifying fees and links for more information:

Each candidate must meet the qualifications for office as prescribed by State Law and Municipal Code. Each candidate or his or her designee shall file a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit form, which is available at www.sos.ga.gov and will also be provided at the qualifying location. The qualifying fee shall be payable by cash, check, or money order made out to the City. Qualifying for municipal offices will be conducted at the following locations:

Municipality Qualifying Fees Qualifying Dates & Location Acworth Mayor – $612.00 Alderman – $396.00 Post 4, at large Post 5, at large Acworth City Hall (Board Room)

4415 Center Street

Acworth, GA 30101 August 16 – August 18 8:30am – 4:30pm Closed for lunch 12:00pm – 1:00pm Austell Council – $432.00 Post 1, at large Ward 1 Ward 3 Austell City Hall (Conference Room)

5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 121

Austell, GA 30106 August 16 – August 18 8:30am – 4:30pm Closed for lunch 12:30pm – 1:30pm Kennesaw Council – $360.00 Post 3, at large Post 4, at large Post 5, at large Kennesaw City Hall (HR Training Room)

2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue

Kennesaw, GA 30144 August 16 – August 18 8:30am – 4:30pm Closed for lunch 12:00pm – 1:00pm Marietta Mayor – $756.00 Council – $567.00 Wards 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Marietta Board of Education – $207.36 Wards 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Marietta City Hall (Clerk’s Office)

205 Lawrence Street

Marietta, GA 30060 August 16 – August 18 8:30am – 4:30pm Closed for lunch 12:00pm – 1:00pm Powder Springs Council – $360.00 Ward 1 Ward 2 Ward 3 Powder Springs City Hall (2nd Floor Conference Room)

4484 Marietta Street

Powder Springs, GA 30127 Dates TBD 8:30am – 4:30pm Closed for lunch 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Georgia Visit the Secretary of State’s website to obtain a list of Georgia’s Qualifying Candidates. Requirements For Qualifying Various offices have different requirements for those who wish to run. It is the applicant’s responsibility to determine what the qualifications are and that they are met. For more information, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website . County offices may have additional requirements. If so, these requirements can be found in the online Cobb County Code.