Village Green in Smyrna hosts viewing for yesterday’s first World Cup Game

By Larry Felton Johnson

Despite yesterday’s substantial heat a crowd gathered at Smyrna’s Village Green to watch the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and South Africa. Smyrna filled their calendar with opportunities to watch the games as part of their “Cup Daze” series of events.

A Mexican flag flew proudly over one of the tables as the viewers watched Mexico’s 2-0 win with goals by Julián Quiñones (in the 9th minute) and Raúl Jiménez (in the 67th minute).

The position of the sun was not kind to me for my impromptu “mojo” (mobile journalism) but the photos below still gives a pretty good window into the community event.



It was somewhat of an accident I was there. I was at Cobb school board meetings (work session and voting meeting) to record public comments, and there was a four hour gap between the comment sections of the two meetings. Smyrna’s downtown is always a pleasant place to gather my notes and thoughts, and to take photos, so I stumbled into the World Cup viewing by accident.

I was glad I did.

For a full schedule of Smyrna’s Cup Daze World Cup gatherings, visit this link to the City of Smyrna website.