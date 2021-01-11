The community rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine hit a snag as the website for people 65+ years old at Cobb & Douglas Public Health produces only an error message.
Registration for residents 65+ was to begin today, with vaccinations beginning tomorrow.
A spokesperson for CDPH told the Courier in an email that they hope to have the site up within the hour (as of 9:15 a.m.)
The error message reads as follows:
403 – Forbidden Error
You are not allowed to access this address.
If the error persists, please contact the website webmaster.
If you are the webmaster of this site please log in to Cpanel and check the Error Logs. You will find the exact reason for this error there.
Common reasons for this error are:
- Incorrect file/directory permissions: Below 644. In order files to be read by the webserver, their permissions have to be equal or above 644. You can update file permissions with a FTP client or through cPanel’s File Manager.
- Restrictive Apache directives inside .htaccess file. There are two Apache directives which can cause this error – ‘Deny from’ and ‘Options -Indexes’.
CDPH announcement about server issues
CDPH announced on Twitter that their server was having issues in the following tweet:
We will publish further information as soon as it’s available.
Be the first to comment on "Community rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Cobb & Douglas counties hits snag as website malfunctions"