Cobb & Douglas Public Health to administer COVID-19 vaccine at Jim Miller Park

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Phase 1A on Thursday, January 7 at Jim R. Miller Park instead of the current site at the Marietta Public Health Center. Phase 1A includes healthcare personnel working on the front lines of the pandemic. A vaccination appointment system has been created exclusively for Phase 1A participants and they will receive an email from CDPH on how to register after they complete the enrollment form. Participants in Group 1A will be asked for proof of healthcare personnel status and priority will be given to Cobb and Douglas County residents. Beginning on Tuesday, January 12, CDPH will begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1A+. This phase includes public safety professionals and individuals age 65 years and older. An appointment system for people in Phase 1A+ will be available on the CDPH website beginning on Monday, January 11. Jim R. Miller Park has served as a full time COVID-19 testing site since April 2020 and will now serve as a full time COVID-19 vaccination site. CDPH will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at satellite locations throughout Cobb and Douglas Counties. Testing registration may still be found on our website at Cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org. Points to Remember: CDPH will administer vaccines by appointment only. Participants will be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes for post-vaccination observation. No walk-up appointments are available – participants must remain in their vehicle to receive the vaccine and be accessible to clinical staff providing the shot. Residents are also reminded that many healthcare providers, in addition to public health, are gearing up to provide this service across the county next week. About Cobb & Douglas Public Health

