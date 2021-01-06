Repairs begin on collapsed road; new Kennesaw mayor pro tem appointed

Repairs are planned to begin this week on Mapleton Downs in Kennesaw, a residential street that collapsed on Christmas Eve.

According to city officials, the rain caused a failure in the storm system line, which led to a partial collapse in the road. Due to the emergency nature of the repairs needed, the public works department already contacted a contractor Monday morning. Integrated Sitework, LLC, submitted an estimate of $185,110.92, which Kennesaw City Council approved Monday night.

According to Public Works Director Ricky Stewart, a contractor was on site Monday and a pipe delivery was scheduled for Tuesday. He told the Courier he expects repairs to take no more than three weeks.

Other business:

City Council also unanimously approved Councilwoman Tracey Viars to serve as mayor pro tempore for 2021. Mayor pro tem fills in if the mayor is absent or becomes disabled. Pat Ferris held the position in 2020 and nominated Viars as his successor.

Additionally, James “Doc” Eaton was appointed as the alternate check signer, H. Luke Mayes as chief judge/probable cause judge, Charles Chesbro as associate judge, Richard Blevins as associate judge, Randall Bentley as solicitor, Croy Engineering as city engineer, and Bentley, Bentley and Bentley as the city law firm.

City council meetings take place on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers. Meetings can also be streamed on the city’s Facebook page .

Mayor Derek Easterling will present the State of the City on Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. It will be streamed live on the city Facebook page.

