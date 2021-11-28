Cobb Public Library to offer a workshop on how to safely digitize photos and documents

On Monday December 6 at 6 p.m. the Switzer Library branch of the Cobb County Public Library will show attendees how to scan and digitize photos and documents without the danger of damage.

The Switzer Library is located at 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

The Cobb Public Library posted the following announcement to Facebook:

Human error has caused the loss or destruction of countless diaries, family photos, and the like. This program will not only give those in attendance an introduction on how to preserve these items but will also allow them to digitize their items with the Georgia Room’s new Bookeye Scanner..#SwitzerLibrary Monday, December 6 | 6 pm. Registration for this program is preferred, but not required. Register at halet@cobbcat.org or 770-528-2333. This program will take place in person and will be located in the Georgia Room Conference Room. All Georgia Room programs are intended for adults unless otherwise noted.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.