Sales from Cobb Library 2024 Spring Book Sale will be used to purchase new library materials

The Cobb County Public Library‘s popular Spring Book Sale will be held at the Cobb Civic Center March 8-10, 2024.

Books for all ages in hardcover and paperback, DVDs, books on CD and audiocassette, and magazines will be on sale. Prices range from 10 cents to $4.00. Find a price list here.

Hours for the sale are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is ample parking around the center.

The news release for the sale describes the details as follows:

Acceptable forms of payment are debit, credit, cash, and checks — Visa and MasterCard only. On Friday until 1 pm electronic (scanning) devices are not permitted. While we hope you will buy lots of materials, we are only able to sell up to 2 boxes of items at a time on Friday until 1 pm. Please plan to pay and take items to your vehicle before coming in to shop some more. On Sunday we will be working to sell out the Civic Center so please come to buy, buy, buy!

All profits go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches and bookmobile. For more information, please visit https://cobbcat.org.

The Cobb Civic Center is at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060.

The CobbLinc routes that run to the Civic Center are the 20 (stop on Fairground Street), the 30 (South Marietta Parkway at Manget Street) or the 15, 40 and 45 (stops are next to the Zaxby’s on Fairground).

There is also ample free parking around the building.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.