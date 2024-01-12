Strong to severe storms with possible 50 mph wind gusts expected in Cobb and other counties in the region this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to enter Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia this afternoon January 12.
High winds are also expected with an upper limit possible of localized 60 mph winds.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight…
Strong to severe thunderstorms are anticipated beginning late
this morning into the evening. The greatest risk for severe
weather is over portions of central Georgia where damaging winds
are the primary gusts, with and isolated tornado possible.
Winds today into tonight will be gusty even outside of the
thunderstorms. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible across north and
central GA. North Georgia can expect gusts in excess of 50 mph
with localized 60 mph possible in elevations above 2000ft. A High
Wind Warning is currently in place for the north Georgia
mountains, with a Wind Advisory out for the Atlanta Metro and
central Georgia.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…
A rain snow mix is possible in northern Georgia Monday night or
Tuesday. Significantly colder weather is probable by the middle
of next week, with wind chills in the teens or single digits
possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged
to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to
weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed severe
weather to the NWS.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
