Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Austell Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident on Austell Road south of the Hicks Road intersection.

The incident occurred on Saturday April 27, 2024, at 5:38 a.m.

The preliminary report is that a white 2014 Ford Econoline was headed northbound when its driver side mirror struck an as-yet-unidentified woman.

The driver of the Ford kept driving without stopping to assist the woman. The force of the hit projected the woman in front of a red 2012 Chrysler 200, driven by a 49-year-old Marietta man. The Chrysler also hit the woman, but the driver of the Chrysler stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel pronounce the woman dead on the scene.

Police are attempting to identify the victim. They believe she is Hispanic, and in her late 20s to early 40s.

If you have any information that might identify her, please contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.