Cobb weather Thursday April 14: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies in Cobb County on Thursday April 14.

Before 9 a.m. there is a chance of showers, then from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. a possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

A hazardous weather outlook is still in effect for north and central Georgia including Cobb County, raising the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms and high winds, with a slight chance of a tornado in the far western tier of counties.

The hazardous weather outlook states:

.DAY ONE…Tonight… Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight through early Thursday morning across portions of north and western Georgia, capable of producing gusty to damaging winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out across the far western tier of Georgia counties. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and this weekend, primarily across central Georgia. Thunderstorms Thursday morning and afternoon may be strong to severe across central Georgia.

7-day forecast

The following forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Thursday

A chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

