National Weather Service: “A brief tornado cannot be ruled out” for Cobb and much of the rest of north Georgia

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia that raises the possibility of a “brief tornado.”

AccuWeather News reported that a massive storm is brewing in the west , and that the South could get spillover from that line of storms.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is the body of the hazardous weather outlook:

.DAY ONE…This Afternoon and Tonight… Advertisement Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight through early Thursday morning across portions of north and northwest Georgia, capable of producing gusty to damaging winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and this weekend, primarily across central Georgia.

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the alert:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Cobb CountyWashington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

