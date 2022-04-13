AccuWeather: Massive storm brewing in the west, with spillover likely into north Georgia

[This article provided by Accuweather News, republished with permission. Read the full story by clicking on the link at the bottom of the article.]

A dip in the jet stream will spark several days of severe weather across the nation’s heartland, becoming the fourth week of severe weather for the storm-weary South.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 13, 2022 – Close to 100 million Americans will be at risk for all forms of severe weather that includes tornadoes on Wednesday and Wednesday night as a dangerous severe weather threat persists. The severe weather is a continuation of violent storms that targeted locations from Texas to Minnesota and part of the same massive storm system responsible for an ongoing blizzard over the northern Plains and high winds over the southern Plains.

The ongoing severe weather outbreak will continue to pose a significant threat to lives and property, and it could lead to disruptions in travel and shipping over the central United States. People living in or traveling through the region should closely monitor forecasts and stay alert for the latest severe weather watches, warnings and advisories, forecasters urge.

The storms will hit some of the same areas that have been hammered by tornadoes and high winds on a weekly basis over the past month and will visit some Midwestern areas that have not yet experienced violent thunderstorms this spring.

The midweek severe weather threat includes major cities such as New Orleans, Nashville and Little Rock, Arkansas, to the south and St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis to the north. The risk of storms will extend as far to the north as part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and to near Green Bay, Wisconsin.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined an area from central Arkansas to central Illinois and southwestern Indiana where the greatest potential for multiple strong and long-lived tornadoes is most likely.

The risk of severe weather is likely to be substantially lower with the storm system on Thursday as colder, drier air will cut off the moisture supply to thunderstorms over the Central states.