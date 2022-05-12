Free eye exams for children in June at the Switzer Library in Marietta

On June 6 through 8, 2022, a mobile eye clinic will return to the Switzer branch of the Cobb Public Library to conduct free eye exams for children.

For more details read the public information release from the City of Marietta website reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Starting in early June at the Charles D. Switzer Library in downtown Marietta, Vision To Learn mobile clinics will return to Cobb County public libraries to provide eye exams and glasses – free of charge – for children. Summertime 2022 Vision To Learn visits at Switzer Library are scheduled for June 6, June 7 and June 8, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm each day. Registration is required and space is limited. Advertisement The Switzer Library Vision To Learn visits will be the fifth summer break the national nonprofit has staged clinics at Cobb libraries for children ages 5-18. School systems across metro Atlanta – and “from Honolulu to Baltimore” – have partnered with Vision To Learn, including Marietta City Schools. Vision To Learn’s Georgia team was launched in 2017. The 2022 summer break mobile clinic visits will operate under health and safety protocols of Vision To Learn and Cobb County. The summertime Vision To Learn events are part of the Cobb County Public Library’s collaboration with Learn4Life, Metro Atlanta Regional Education Partnership to make the region a more equitable and prosperous community. For information on programs and services offered by Cobb County Public Library, visit cobbcat.org.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.