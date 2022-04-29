Adaptive equipment for the blind to be demonstrated at Switzer Library tomorrow, April 30

Cobb County posted the following announcement to the county Facebook page about live demonstrations of adaptive equipment for people with blindness or low vision that will take place at the Switzer Library in Marietta tomorrow, April 30:

Do you have difficulty reading due to low-vision or blindness? Have you felt limited by the number of large print or audiobooks available to you at your local library branch? Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (GLS) exists to help make reading accessible and enjoyable for everyone! Visit Switzer Library TOMORROW, Saturday, April 30 from 11am – 3pm for live demonstrations of assistive technology devices. You can also apply for GLS services, get help with your existing GLS accounts and learn more about what GLS has to offer to you and your family. Switzer Library: 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta Register at http://ow.ly/Ac4T50IHJ8Q Advertisement

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.