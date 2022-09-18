Sensory-friendly Movie Monday at the Switzer Library features Dora and the Lost City of Gold

The Movie Monday selection at the Switzer Library this month is Dora and the Lost City of Gold . The event lasts from 3-5 p.m., Monday September 19, 2022. The Switzer LIbrary is located at 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

The film is 102 minutes long, and is rated PG-13. It stars Isabella Merced as Dora, Eugenio Derbez as Alejandro, Michael Peña as Cole, Eva Longoria as Elena, Benicio Del Toro as the voice of Swiper (the sneaky orange fox) and Madelyn Miranda as the six-year-old Dora.

The announcement on the Cobb library website describes the movie as follows:

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her biggest challenge yet: High School. When her parents mysteriously disappear while searching for the Lost City of Gold, Dora must swing into action and lead a group of ill-equipped high schoolers on a quest to save them.

Advertisement

The showings in the Movie Monday series are sensory friendly, and the library states, “This is a sensory friendly movie event; lights will be dimmed, closed captions will be displayed and movement and talking is welcomed!”

Registration is required as seating is limited, and you can register by following this link .

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .