“Overview of African-American genealogy” to be live-streamed at Switzer Library

The Switzer Library branch of the Cobb County Public Library will present a workshop by the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Metro Atlanta Chapter on February 7 at 6 p.m.

The workshop is entitled, “Yes you can! Getting started with African-American genealogy.”

The Switzer Library is located at 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, near Marietta Square.

The event will be live-streamed in the Georgia Room’s conference room.

According to the announcement for the event posted on the Cobb Public Library social media, “Topics will include an overview of African-American genealogy, steps to get started, and case studies. Please RSVP by emailing Cole at halet[at]cobbcat[dot]org.”

About the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Metro Atlanta Chapter

According to their Facebook page, “AAHGS – Metro Atlanta Chapter was established in February 2000 as a vehicle of exchange and support for genealogical research.”

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.