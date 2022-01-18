Continuing hazardous weather outlook this week for Cobb and much of north Georgia: Jan 16

According to the report from the National Weather Service, there are two possible hazardous conditions that could affect Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia over the next few days.

One is black ice, particularly in the morning and on bridges and overpasses.

The other is another wave of wintry weather starting Thursday.

Today’s outlook is sunny, however, with a high in the upper 40s.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Wednesday Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. Chance of snow. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Friday Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Chance of snow. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening. Chance of snow or freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Saturday Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday Night Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Monday Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.