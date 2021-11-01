Cobb forecast November 1 2021: Sunny, high near 68

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there should be sunny skies in Cobb County, with the high near 68.

There are no hazardous conditions in the forecast.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.