Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, May 31, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 31, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with a high near 82 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

April 2023 Climate Averages
Climate SiteApril Temp (°F)Average Temp Departure from normal
Athens61.562.3-0.8
Atlanta63.563.20.3
Columbus65.565.8-0.3
Macon64.764.50.2
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt60.660.9-0.3
Fulton Co Arpt61.561.7-0.2
Gainesville61.360.90.4
Peachtree City60.862.4-1.6
Rome61.461.40.0
April 2023 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum TemperatureMax T DateMinimum TemperatureMin T Date
Athens874/5354/11
Atlanta874/5444/9
Columbus894/5434/18
Macon894/5394/10
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt854/5354/11
Fulton Co Arpt884/5364/11
Gainesville864/5414/9
Peachtree City864/5364/11
Rome894/5384/11
April 2023  Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal PrecipitationAverage PrecipitationDFN (DepartureFrom Normal)
Athens6.043.522.52
Atlanta4.373.810.56
Columbus2.934.03-1.10
Macon2.963.62-0.66
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt5.643.871.77
Fulton County Arpt6.453.612.84
Gainesville5.833.981.85
Peachtree City6.133.772.36
Rome8.344.463.86
April 2023  Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in inches)4/5
Athens2.144/8
Atlanta1.364/30
Columbus0.724/30
Macon1.194/8
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt2.264/8
Fulton Co Arpt2.694/8
Gainesville2.024/8
Peachtree City3.424/30
Rome4.004/8

Daily climate summary for April

DateTemperatureHDDCDDPrecipitationNew SnowSnow Depth
MaximumMinimumAverageDeparture
2023-04-01815769.09.5040.500.00
2023-04-02724860.00.3500.000.0M
2023-04-03595456.5-3.4800.120.0M
2023-04-04785767.57.303T0.0M
2023-04-05876576.015.60110.000.0M
2023-04-06836976.015.30110.000.0M
2023-04-07795265.54.6010.120.0M
2023-04-08524448.0-13.21700.870.00
2023-04-09664455.0-6.4100T0.00
2023-04-10664656.0-5.7900.000.0M
2023-04-11734659.5-2.4500.000.00
2023-04-12784863.00.8200.000.0M
2023-04-13655560.0-2.5500.790.0M
2023-04-14716166.03.3010.100.00
2023-04-15805869.06.0040.000.0M
2023-04-16745665.01.8000.080.00
2023-04-17714759.0-4.5600.000.00
2023-04-18804964.50.7000.000.0M
2023-04-19835468.54.5040.000.0M
2023-04-20845971.57.2070.000.0M
2023-04-21795969.04.4040.000.00
2023-04-22715563.0-1.8200.030.00
2023-04-23715161.0-4.1400.000.00
2023-04-24695059.5-5.950TMM
2023-04-25744760.5-5.1400.000.00
2023-04-26625659.0-6.960T0.0M
2023-04-27625558.5-7.7600.400.0M
2023-04-28796069.53.105T0.00
2023-04-29745765.5-1.2010.210.00
2023-04-30735363.0-4.0201.150.00
Sum2196161296564.370.0
Average73.253.763.50.30.0
Normal73.852.563.2120643.810.0
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours endingat the time given below (Local Standard Time).
Max Temperature : midnight
Min Temperature : midnight
Precipitation : midnight
Snowfall : midnight
Snow Depth : 7am

The climate summary for yesterday, May 30, 2023

CLIMATE REPORT 

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

419 AM EDT WED MAY 31 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 30 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM   OBSERVED TIME   RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST      

                VALUE   (LST)  VALUE       VALUE  FROM      YEAR     

                                                  NORMAL           

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)                                                          

 YESTERDAY                                                           

  MAXIMUM         83   4:00 PM  94    1898  84     -1       89        

  MINIMUM         61   5:09 AM  44    1984  65     -4       68        

  AVERAGE         72                        75     -3       79     

PRECIPITATION (IN)                                                    

  YESTERDAY        0.00          2.03 1959   0.12  -0.12      T       

  MONTH TO DATE    1.57                      3.43  -1.86     2.43     

  SINCE MAR 1     11.38                     11.92  -0.54    12.86     

  SINCE JAN 1     20.93                     21.06  -0.13    21.52     

DEGREE DAYS                                                           

 HEATING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        0                         0      0        0        

  MONTH TO DATE   21                        19      2        5        

  SINCE MAR 1    359                       447    -88      324        

  SINCE JUL 1   1932                      2526   -594     2042        

 COOLING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        7                        10     -3       14        

  MONTH TO DATE  186                       204    -18      276        

  SINCE MAR 1    273                       285    -12      341        

  SINCE JAN 1    301                       288     13      358        

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)                                                            

  RESULTANT WIND SPEED   7   RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION   E (70)        

  HIGHEST WIND SPEED    18   HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION    NE (50)        

  HIGHEST GUST SPEED    26   HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION    NE (40)        

  AVERAGE WIND SPEED     9.0                                        

SKY COVER                                                             

  AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.5                                                 

WEATHER CONDITIONS                                                    

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.                         

  NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER WAS OBSERVED.                                  

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

 HIGHEST    84           1:00 AM                                      

 LOWEST     50           5:00 PM                                      

 AVERAGE    67                                                        

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR                     

 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   84        95      1953                      

 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   65        41      1889                      

SUNRISE AND SUNSET                                                    

MAY 31 2023………..SUNRISE   6:29 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:42 PM EDT     

JUNE  1 2023……….SUNRISE   6:29 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:43 PM EDT     

–  INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R  INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T  INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles