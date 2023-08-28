Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, August 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, August 28, 2023, with a high near 89 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that are expected today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m and 3 a.m. Low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m and 3 a.m, then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 28, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 88 98 in 1954 68 in 1902 Min Temperature M 70 77 in 1924 56 in 1927 Avg Temperature M 79.0 87.0 in 1924 63.5 in 1885 Precipitation M 0.13 1.57 in 2009 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1885 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 14 22 in 1924 0 in 1944 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.7 89.2 96.9 in 2007 81.1 in 1879 Avg Min Temperature 73.2 71.5 75.5 in 2007 66.0 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.9 80.3 86.2 in 2007 74.2 in 1967 Total Precipitation 3.86 3.90 9.82 in 1901 0.02 in 1925 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 490 429 600 in 2007 264 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.1 74.9 77.9 in 2012 69.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 58.5 55.7 58.5 in 2017 49.8 in 1940 Avg Temperature 67.8 65.3 68.1 in 2012 60.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 30.90 34.38 52.72 in 1920 18.61 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1723 1607 1912 in 2011 1013 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”