Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, August 28, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling August 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, August 28, 2023, with a high near 89 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that are expected today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. 

Advertisement

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. 

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m and 3 a.m. Low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m and 3 a.m, then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-07-01967384.54.40
2023-07-029373832.80.61
2023-07-03897280.50.20.01
2023-07-04927382.52.10
2023-07-05887581.510
2023-07-069373832.40
2023-07-079274832.4T
2023-07-089272821.30
2023-07-099171810.20.19
2023-07-10877078.5-2.30.73
2023-07-11907180.5-0.40
2023-07-129274832T
2023-07-1392748320
2023-07-1493758430
2023-07-159377853.90
2023-07-16947383.52.40
2023-07-17917181-0.10
2023-07-189373831.8T
2023-07-199476853.8T
2023-07-209674853.8T
2023-07-219472831.80.13
2023-07-22877179-2.20.05
2023-07-239272820.80
2023-07-24937282.51.20
2023-07-259571831.7T
2023-07-269676864.80
2023-07-279775864.80
2023-07-28947785.54.30.01
2023-07-29987787.56.30
2023-07-30947584.53.30
2023-07-31977485.54.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 28, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8898 in 195468 in 1902
Min TemperatureM7077 in 192456 in 1927
Avg TemperatureM79.087.0 in 192463.5 in 1885
PrecipitationM0.131.57 in 20090.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M01 in 18850 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1422 in 19240 in 1944
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature92.789.296.9 in 200781.1 in 1879
Avg Min Temperature73.271.575.5 in 200766.0 in 1967
Avg Temperature82.980.386.2 in 200774.2 in 1967
Total Precipitation3.863.909.82 in 19010.02 in 1925
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)004 in 19440 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)490429600 in 2007264 in 1967
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.174.977.9 in 201269.1 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature58.555.758.5 in 201749.8 in 1940
Avg Temperature67.865.368.1 in 201260.1 in 1940
Total Precipitation30.9034.3852.72 in 192018.61 in 2007
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 19440 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)172316071912 in 20111013 in 1961

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-27
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-27
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-27
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

Republicans’ Anti-ESG Attack May Be Silencing Insurers, But It Isn’t Changing Their Pro-Climate Business Decisions

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles