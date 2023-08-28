Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 18 to August 24

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #336381
- 741 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19875
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
GREEN ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2000 GOBER AVE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4408
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
BRUSTER’S REAL ICE CREAM – TOWN CENTER
- 2960 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003255
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
EL BORREGO DE ORO
- 724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004608
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023
BURGER KING #4004
- 650 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2720
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000849
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
MARIETTA MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 121 WINN ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2255
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9417
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
JUICY’S JERK
- 1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005292
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
SABORES DE MI PUEBLO MEXICAN RESTAURANT Y NEVERIA
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006136
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023
MCALISTER’S DELI
- 2950 BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002331
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
CINCO MEXICAN CANTINA
- 2851 AKERS MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3104
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23891
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
BOJANGLES #791
- 681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16155C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
ARGYLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2420 SPRING RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1465C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4778
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
HOME2 SUITES AND TRU DUAL FLAG HOTELS – FOOD
- 2975 RING RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4912
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003184
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
PAT’S KITCHEN
- 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004225
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004595
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
!!JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE
- 3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005640
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
COMFORT INN KENNESAW – FOOD
- 2489 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005666
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023
MARLOW’S TAVERN SANDY PLAINS
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 109 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3094
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002269
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
WALKER SCHOOL – PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN DINING
- 830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7131
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL
- 4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13615
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
MCEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA
- 2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20973C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
SABORES DE MEXICO
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003433
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
ENJOY BRAZILIAN CUISINE
- 2852 DELK RD STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004118
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004875
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
WHATABURGER
- 705 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005050
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
PIZOOKAH NORTH RESTAURANT
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 172 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005698
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023
WHAT’S FOR LUNCH – BEST EATS EVER
- 2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 440 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8313
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26689
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
CHINA FUN
- 5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23314
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
WAFFLE HOUSE #494
- 920 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6528
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-534C
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
EAST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CAFE
- 3850 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000089
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2034
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13805C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
EL SUPER PAN
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003306
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
!!MI RANCHO #1
- 760 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005988
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023
