Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from August 18 to August 24

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS #336381

741 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19875

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

GREEN ACRES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2000 GOBER AVE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4408

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002870

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

BRUSTER’S REAL ICE CREAM – TOWN CENTER

2960 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003255

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

EL BORREGO DE ORO

724 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2135

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004608

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2023

BURGER KING #4004

650 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2720

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000849

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

MARIETTA MIDDLE SCHOOL

121 WINN ST NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2255

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9417

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

JUICY’S JERK

1115 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE A MARIETTA, GA 30064-5277

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005292

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

SABORES DE MI PUEBLO MEXICAN RESTAURANT Y NEVERIA

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 230 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006136

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2023

MCALISTER’S DELI

2950 BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002331

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

CINCO MEXICAN CANTINA

2851 AKERS MILL RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3104

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23891

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

BOJANGLES #791

681 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16155C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

ARGYLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2420 SPRING RD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1465C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

CAMPBELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

3295 ATLANTA RD SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4778

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

HOME2 SUITES AND TRU DUAL FLAG HOTELS – FOOD

2975 RING RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4912

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003184

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

PAT’S KITCHEN

803 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004225

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

SUSAN TODD PEARSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

240 BARBER RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-3925

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004595

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

!!JEREMIAH’S ITALIAN ICE

3101 COBB PKWY SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3497

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005640

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

COMFORT INN KENNESAW – FOOD

2489 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4961

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005666

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2023

MARLOW’S TAVERN SANDY PLAINS

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 109 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3094

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002269

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

WALKER SCHOOL – PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN DINING

830 DAMAR RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7131

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

HILLGROVE HIGH SCHOOL

4165 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13615

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

MCEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA

2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20973C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

SABORES DE MEXICO

1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003433

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

ENJOY BRAZILIAN CUISINE

2852 DELK RD STE 215 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004118

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004875

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

WHATABURGER

705 TOWNPARK LN NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005050

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

PIZOOKAH NORTH RESTAURANT

4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 172 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005698

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-21-2023

WHAT’S FOR LUNCH – BEST EATS EVER

2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 440 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8313

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26689

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

CHINA FUN

5200 DALLAS HWY STE 310 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6275

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23314

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

WAFFLE HOUSE #494

920 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6528

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-534C

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

EAST SIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CAFE

3850 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2034

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

BLACKWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3470 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL

3825 LUTHER WARD RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13805C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

EL SUPER PAN

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003306

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

!!MI RANCHO #1

760 SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005988

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-18-2023

