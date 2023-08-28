Georgia gasoline prices dropped four cents over the past week

According to AAA, Georgia gasoline prices fell slightly over the past week, dropping four cents to arrive at an average price of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Monday’s average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 5 cents more than a month ago, and 18 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs just under $53.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

Georgia’s gas price average remains lower than the national average, which is currently $3.81 a gallon.

“Pump prices appear to be dropping across the country,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Largely due to declining crude oil prices, however, concerns regarding potential storm activity could redirect falling pump prices heading into Labor Day weekend. Georgians can anticipate pump prices to ebb and flow in September.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.642, roughly seven cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.81 (subject to change overnight).

“The price of oil has declined several dollars per barrel and is holding steady below $80, contributing to lower pump prices.

“As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.85 to 8.91 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly from 216.2 to 217.6 million barrels.

“Although demand increased, growing stock levels contributed to pushing prices lower.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”