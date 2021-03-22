Gasoline prices in Georgia jump again

According to a press release from Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia prices at the pump have jumped once again, although not as much as in the past few weeks.

Georgia drivers now pay an average of $2.74 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s statewide average is 5 cents more than this time last week, 23 cents more than last month, and $1.04 more than the same period last year.

“Georgia motorists saw a slight jump at the pump,” said Waiters. “Even though gas prices continue to trend upward the jumps are likely not to be so substantial by April.”

Why are prices continuing to increase?

According to AAA:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to $2.88. Rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices to higher ground. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks decreased by 11.9 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day last week. Last week’s demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020. If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the week.

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $2.723, slightly less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.