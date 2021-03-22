Traffic fatality on Pat Mell Road

According to a public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Pat Mell Road.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred just after midnight on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 12:21 a.m. on Pat Mell Road at Lorene Drive. Per investigators, a black 2009 Toyota Corolla was westbound on Pat Mell Road approaching Lorene Drive. For unknown reasons the Toyota exited the roadway while negotiating a curve and entered the sidewalk and then grass shoulder before becoming airborne. It then landed in the roadway and collided with another concrete curb. This caused the Toyota to begin to roll before leaving the roadway again and striking a tree behind the Save & Go Food Mart. During the crash the driver, 26-year-old Katherine Garcia of Douglasville, was ejected from the car. She had not been wearing her seatbelt. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office personnel. The front right passenger, 18-year-old Judith Monroy of Douglasville, was also ejected from the car. She had not been wearing a seatbelt either. She was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition. This crash remains under investigation by the STEP Unit and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit

According to the STEP Unit web page:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.