Sheriff Owens issues statement on Boulder mass shootings.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens issued a statement this morning on Monday’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that left ten people dead, including a police officer.

“On behalf of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, I send condolences and prayers to the families and the community of Boulder, Colorado. To the Boulder Police Department, I send my deepest sympathy for the loss of Officer Eric Talley,” said Owens.

“Officer Talley was the responding officer to the scene yesterday. His swift thinking and bravery saved many lives, even while costing his own,” he said.

“An 11-year veteran, Officer Talley selflessly upheld his oath to protect and serve,” Owens said.

“Across the country, gun violence continues to be a scourge on our communities, robbing individuals of unlived opportunities and families of precious loved ones,” he said. “We must come together to identify and act on sensible solutions to reduce gun violence.”

“As we have seen time and time again, law enforcement alone is not the answer.”

Background

On Monday Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, allegedly entered a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and according to witnesses, immediately opened fire with a rifle, killing 10 people.

He was placed under arrest, and was treated for wounds received during his capture.

The victims, in addition to Officer Talley, were Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62 and Jody Waters, 65, as reported in the Washington Post.