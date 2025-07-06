Aster: A very special Dog of the Day

Mableton City Councilwoman Patricia Auch requested that we feature Aster, who is returning to the Cobb County animal shelter tomorrow, July 7, after a time in foster care.

Aster’s foster mom has three other dogs and is distraught that Aster has to be returned to the general population at Cobb County Animal Services.

Here is the description of Aster, along with some photos:

Aster is a total cuddle bug sweetheart who busies herself by playing with stuffie toys, a Kong filled with treats, or a Benebone when she is not snoozing in her bed. She is potty trained, crate trained, and not destructive in the home. She is strong, but walks well on her leash. And enjoys sunbathing. Aster is in temporary foster care and looking for her forever home. Here are some photos of Aster at home and play: Additional details Pet ID 8730 (to adopt Aster contact Cobb Animal Services at (770) 499-4136 and give them the pet ID) Pet type Dog Sex Female Age 6 years old, Adult Breed American Pit Bull Terrier Size Large, 71.30 pounds Location Foster

Adoption procedures

Cobb County Animal Services has made changes to its appointment policy, and provided the Courier with the following information:

“Pet visits made easy: Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

“To balance the needs of current and future pet parents, we prefer that you schedule an appointment to visit us though it’s not mandatory. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone involved. If you arrive at the same time as another person’s appointment, we kindly ask for your understanding that we will prioritize seeing the person with the appointment first.

“For owner surrenders, appointments are still required.

“Our online booking service is available 24/7 for your convenience.

“However, no appointment is required for strays found by citizens, citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. We encourage those in these situations to visit us directly, and our shelter staff will be available to assist you. Should you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us by calling (770) 499-4136

“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”

