Sterling Seacrest and Pritchard and Jerden to merge

Cobb-based insurance brokerage firm Sterling Seacrest Partners and Buckhead firm Pritchard and Jerden plan to merge, creating one of the largest privately held independent insurance brokerages in the Southeast, according to a press release from the companies.

Sterling Seacrest Partners is currently headquartered on Cumberland Parkway.

After the firms merge, the combined company will employ over 300 brokers and other staff in their offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Columbus, Little Rock, Savannah and Tampa.

“Our industry has seen unprecedented consolidation with most of it dramatically changing the way agents do business with their customers and carrier partners,” said David Paddison, President of Sterling Seacrest Partners. “What stands out about our merger is that it doubles down on the value proposition of an independent, privately held employee owned platform which we believe balances and aligns the interests of our clients, our carriers, and our colleagues.”

The press release states that clients of both companies will now have a broad team to provide their services.

“Professional service firms require thoughtful, strategic growth that allows for the delivery of a superior customer experience driven by a continued investment in technology, education and the ability to attract and retain the best industry talent,” said Pritchard & Jerden President Jim Bailey. “We believe our clients and colleagues will receive the best in all these sectors with this strategic alignment of Sterling Seacrest and Pritchard & Jerden.”

“It is imperative to our team that we continue providing a culture where client advisor driven service strategies empower our employees to determine client needs and allocate resources in an efficient and productive way to reduce our clients total cost of risk,” said Sterling Seacrest Partners CEO John Miller. “This merger provides us the continued opportunity to do just that with even more ample experience and expertise.”

The merger will officially take effect on April 1, 2021.