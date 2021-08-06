Sterling Seacrest Pritchard hires Tim Chamberlain as client advisor

Cobb County-based Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has hired Tim Chamberlain as a Client Advisor.

Chamberlain will work in the company’s Vinings office, and according to the press release announcing the hire, he will “concentrate on commercial insurance with a focus on real estate, construction, senior housing, and international placements. “

“We’re proud to welcome Tim to the Sterling Seacrest Pritchard family,” said John Miller, Chairman of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard. “His proven industry success is a significant asset to Sterling Seacrest Pritchard as we continue to deliver results for our clients.”



Chamberlain previously worked with Aon, a global professional services firm. He also worked as an international underwriting manager with ACE Insurance Co. and focused on commercial business development while working with CNA.

The press release describes his background and current life as follows:



Chamberlain graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration from Furman University. He is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and also affiliated with the Atlanta Technology Professionals (ATP).

Chamberlain and his wife, Michelle, have two children and live in Marietta where they are active members of Stonebridge Church.

About Sterling Seacrest Pritchard

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard was formed by a merger between Sterling Seacrest Partners and Buckhead firm Pritchard and Jerden in the Spring of this year.

The company describes itself as follows:

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard is a full-service, broker-owned risk management and insurance brokerage firm serving the commercial, professional and personal needs of clients across a range of industries. With over 300 employees at eight southeastern locations, the firm provides unique expertise in healthcare, construction, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, real estate, technology and other professional services. Our product offerings include all forms of commercial and personal property & casualty insurance, employee benefits and surety bonds. We are a diverse group of professionals with backgrounds in underwriting, claims management, risk management consulting, employee benefits consulting and retail insurance brokerage. For more information, visit www.sspins.com.