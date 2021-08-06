Cobb & Douglas Public Health makes statement on school COVID-19 protocols

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 protocols followed by the two local school systems:

Statement regarding schools and their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocol

Cobb & Douglas Public Health strives to provide local public and private school leaders with the most accurate information on COVID-19 community spread and current, best-practice guidance (e.g., CDC). We are committed to being a trusted resource for planning, mitigation, case identification, and contact tracing. Per the 8/2/21 Administrative Order set forth by Georgia’s Commissioner of Public Health, all schools have local, final authority over their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocols within certain parameters. For reference, see the attached link for the recent GA DPH Administrative Order: https://files.constantcontact.com/e100de88101/077941c9-74b7-4e02-b9e7-fe45d7258490.pdf In July 2021, the CDC issued the latest guidance for schools to use when planning for the year, including mitigation measures to ensure reduced transmission in schools: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html Each school system has their own unique challenges to meet the needs of students and faculty and we respect their authority to make the final decisions.



NOTE: The Cobb County School District is a separate entity from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and is governed by the Cobb County School Board. Cobb and Douglas Public Health is a local entity of the Georgia Department of Public Health.