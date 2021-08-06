Cobb & Douglas Public Health receives award for breastfeeding support

Cobb & Douglas Public Health was among the recipients of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence.

The more than 100 winners across the country were cited for their work “to improve the health of babies and moms through breastfeeding.”

“USDA established the award program to recognize WIC local agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Willie C. Taylor, FNS Southeast Regional Administrator. “The intent is to provide models to help other WIC clinics strengthen their breastfeeding programs to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates nationwide.”

According to the press release announcing the awards:

A major goal of the WIC Program is to improve the health of babies and moms through breastfeeding; WIC serves about half of all babies born in the country and is uniquely positioned to help moms successfully breastfeed.

According to their website, Cobb & Douglas Public Health offers the following services for breastfeeding mothers and infants:

One-on-one consultations with a Loving Support Certified Breastfeeding Peer Counselor. By appointment these support professionals are available after hours as well. Call-in support daily from 8 AM – 5 PM.

Provide education and breastfeeding support to eligible women in group and individual environments in the clinic.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Specialist- Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) for follow-up after discharge from the hospital.

Breast pumps are available to Cobb & Douglas WIC participants based upon need and availability.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health received the gold level award.

Here is the list of winners from Georgia:

Coastal Health District 9-1

Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Dekalb County Board of Health

District 3-4 East Metro Health District

District 4 Lagrange Health Services

District 1-1 Northwest Georgia Public Health

Southwest Georgia Health District 8-2

West Central Health District

For more information on breastfeeding services offered by Cobb & Douglas Public Health visit their website.