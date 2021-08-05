Cobb County announces closing of temporary call center

Cobb County government announced in a media advisory that a call center that was set up first to help residents set up vaccination appointments, and then was repurposed to help renters connect with assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance program, is closing Friday.

The center was funded through the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocation.

The reason for the closing is that the center is no longer receiving a sufficient number of calls to justify keeping it open.

“We proposed the call center at a time when people were desperate to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine and supplies of the vaccine were low,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said. “When the volume of calls dropped, we transitioned the call center to help with rental assistance. Even though it is closing, we have the infrastructure in place to reopen it if the situation with the latest COVID surge starts overwhelming our resources once again.”

Early in the vaccination rollout the vaccine was scarce, and the call center acted as a go-between to steer residents toward available supplies.

According to the media advisory, “The contract with the vendor also includes software that could form the basis of a future 311 information center should the county decide to move in that direction.”

Residents seeking a COVID test, vaccination, or information should visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.

Residents who might need rental assistance should visit www.cobbcounty.org/ERA.