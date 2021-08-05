Backpack and school supply giveaway for Cobb students August 14

Cobb County government made the following announcement on its Facebook page about a backpack and school supply giveaway for Cobb County students:

Cobb PARKS staff will give free backpacks filled with school supplies to school-aged children noon-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Fair Oaks Park.

To ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and participants, the giveaway will be a drive-through event. Families must register to receive free supplies.

Cobb and Douglas Public Health staff will also be on site administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old or older. You can sign up while registering for the event.

To register, visit cobbparks.org, click “register or reserve” and use activity code 23029. Fair Oaks Park is located at 1465 W. Booth Ext. SW, Marietta.