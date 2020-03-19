Cobb police limiting some services due to COVID-19

The Cobb County Police Department is limiting some operational services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sgt. Wayne Delk issued the following public information release describing those changes:

Cobb County Police Department, based on recommendations from the CDC and upon the authorization of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, is making some limited changes to our operations. Our main emphasis is on that of public safety response and as such we remain committed to responding to calls for service that require an officer’s presence. However, there are calls for service that do not necessitate the need of an officer at the scene. In such cases residents may, after making an initial 911 call, get a call back from a police supervisor or an officer to make a report over the phone. There will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Additionally, several of our units at Cobb Police Headquarters are operating under Limited Operational Services. The Records Unit is available at the front lobby at 140 North Marietta Parkway. It will remain open and available to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Though the lobby remains open, we encourage the public to use the phone or website if at all possible to get copies of accident and/or incident reports. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. citizens can call 770-499-3900 and choose a menu option. And www.CobbPolice.com is available 24 hours a day.

The Permits Office is closed beginning March 18, 2020 until further notice. All current eligible permit applicants will not be able to renew or obtain a permit for employment until the office re-opens. Any questions should be directed to 770-499-3932, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may also visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-safety/police/permits/alcohol-pawn-precious-metal-dealer-permits for the most current information. A copy of Cobb County Code of Ordinances sections 6-206 through 6-208 is attached for licensees and managers to ensure their staff follow the eligibility requirements for employment.

The Evidence Unit is also closed and suspending property pickups beginning March 18, 2020 through April 7, 2020. In the event of an item needed due to an emergency (medication, currency, house/car keys, etc.) please call 770-499-4128, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.