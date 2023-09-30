Cobb police investigate shooting on Pat Mell Road

[Feature image above: Cobb police vehicle (Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)]

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating an incident in which an Atlanta man shot a Marietta man at a coin laundry on Pat Mell Road.

A public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk described the incident as follows:

“Officers initially responded to the 24/7 Coin Laundry at 495 Pat Mell Road after being dispatched to a call of a person shot on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 1:45 p.m.

“They found a 51-year-old male (family has not been notified of the victim’s injuries yet) suffering from several gunshot wounds, and he was treated and transported by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.”

Officers quickly located the suspected shooter nearby.

Police initially announced that the alleged shooter was arrested, but in a follow up information release they announced that no arrest has been made yet because the investigators are examining possible extenuating circumstances.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit are currently investigating this shooting and anyone with additional information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (aka Major Crimes Unit)

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”