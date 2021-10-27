Cobb County Police Department issues statement on their World Series preparation

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following statement concerning the preparations for the World Series games at Truist Park:

Like many others in the metro-Atlanta area, Cobb County Police is excited that our Braves are vying for Major League Baseball’s championship in the Fall Classic. Though we are celebrating along with everyone else, the Cobb County Police Department is also taking our role of maintaining public safety very seriously. We continue as the lead public safety agency at Truist Park, The Battery, and the surrounding areas. With the increased traffic (both vehicular and pedestrian), we have increased our footprint in all areas, and the public will notice a marked increase in patrol officers. Our department has coordinated extensive operations plans with Atlanta Braves, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who have either assisted with personnel resources or will be affected by the increased flow of traffic into their own jurisdictions.

Even with our increased presence and extra security measures, we still need the public’s help in keeping this a safe and fun event for all. We encourage all visitors to Cobb County to remember to Lock-Take-Hide. While visiting for the games or out at any other venues, please make sure to Lock your vehicle when you park. Take anything of value out of your car before you leave home (or your hotel, if visiting). And if you can’t remove items of value from your car, be sure to Hide them in the trunk long before you arrive at your destination. Purses, laptops, and handguns are high-value targets for thieves and are usually the items taken from vehicles that are broken into. Please visit Cobb Travel and Tourism (www.travelcobb.org) for additional information on other events and venues if you are visiting Cobb County for the first time.

See something, say something.

Yes, we will be out in numbers, but we can’t see everything and be everywhere. If you notice something out of place or a crime being committed, please call 9-1-1. Officers working in the area will be responding to 9-1-1 calls at The Battery and the surrounding areas in as quickly a manner as possible. With the increased number of officers on foot patrol our response time to calls will be greatly decreased (faster). Reporting criminal or suspicious activity as soon as possible can help keep everyone safe and quite possibly could avoid a potentially major dangerous situation for all.

We will have a number of officers on hand specifically to help direct traffic flow (both vehicular and pedestrian). In addition, our Twitter feed (@cobbpolice1) will post updates of any traffic events and/or emergencies. We’ll also post any newsworthy updates through Twitter as well. If you aren’t following us yet, head over to Twitter and add @cobbpolice1.

The Cobb County Police Department is proud to be part of this historic occasion. And our #1 priority is to maintain a safe environment for all as we celebrate and root on our hometown Braves.