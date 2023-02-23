Fatal accident on Canton Road at Chastain Corner

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on February 22, 2023 at the intersection of Canton Road and Chastain Corner.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white Volkswagen and a black Honda collided when the Volkswagen initiated a left turn and entered the path of the Honda. The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old Woodstock man suffered fatal injuries, while the driver of the Volkswagen, a 48-year-old Marietta woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

The next of kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”