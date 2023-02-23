Meeting with Cobb PARKS and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell to discuss the renovation of Shaw Park with SPLOST funds

Cobb PARKS and Cobb County District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell will host a public meeting on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss and gather input related to renovating Shaw Park using 2022 SPLOST funds.

The meeting will be held at the Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta.

About Cobb PARKS

The Cobb PARKS website describes the department as follows:

“The Department originated in 1966 as the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department, and in 1989 was renamed Cobb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department with the addition of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Department.

“The Department is divided into three divisions: Administration, Park Operations, and Services. Administration includes the Directors office, business management, and human resource functions. Parks Operations is responsible for maintaining the parks and its structures.

“The Services Division oversees the programming offered through the department.

“Cobb PARKS manages 90 properties, of which 78 are developed parks, that encompass over 6,000 acres. As the primary provider of leisure services and facilities within the county, the department provides a wide range of athletic, artistic, therapeutic and educational services.

“Specialized facilities include the Cobb County Civic Center Complex, Al Bishop and Lost Mountain Softball Complexes, five recreation centers, five community centers, four arts centers, the Mable House-Barnes Amphitheatre, the Cobb Gymnastics Center, six tennis centers and 13 satellite tennis court locations, four indoor aquatic centers and two outdoor seasonal pools, more than 60 miles of trails, two golf courses and the fairgrounds at Jim Miller Park.

“The department also operates the Miller Park Event Center as a premier rental facility for special events. The department also serves as a resource for more than 70 of the County’s volunteer groups, assisting them in areas such as park use scheduling, incorporation, by-laws and technical expertise.”