Cobb PARKS releases the Winter 2023 Activity Guide

Cobb PARKS released their Winter 2023 Activity Guide. The guide covers activities in Cobb’s recreation centers, art centers, tennis centers, the county’s trail system, and more.

According to the county’s newsletter, “PARKS has created a new Activity Guide to make it easier to find programs, classes, sports activities and more at all of our facilities. Registration will be a breeze with links from each activity to its description and sign up location.”

You can access or download the 50-page guide by following this link.

About Cobb PARKS

Cobb PARKS was created in 1966, and at that time was called the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department.

Its scope of activity was later expanded to include the Arts and Cultural Affairs Department.

Cobb PARKS has three divisions: Administration, Park Operations, and Services.

On its webpage, Cobb PARKS describes its areas of responsibility as follows:

“Cobb PARKS manages 90 properties, of which 78 are developed parks, that encompass over 6,000 acres. As the primary provider of leisure services and facilities within the county, the department provides a wide range of athletic, artistic, therapeutic and educational services.

“Specialized facilities include the Cobb County Civic Center Complex, Al Bishop and Lost Mountain Softball Complexes, five recreation centers, five community centers, four arts centers, the Mable House-Barnes Amphitheatre, the Cobb Gymnastics Center, six tennis centers and 13 satellite tennis court locations, four indoor aquatic centers and two outdoor seasonal pools, more than 60 miles of trails, two golf courses and the fairgrounds at Jim Miller Park.

“The department also operates the Miller Park Event Center as a premier rental facility for special events.

“The department also serves as a resource for more than 70 of the County’s volunteer groups, assisting them in areas such as park use scheduling, incorporation, by-laws and technical expertise.”

Management

The current management of Cobb PARKS includes:

Position Email Phone Director Michael Brantley (770) 528-8800 Services Division Manager Mario Henson (770) 528-8806 Operations Division Manager Derrell Walker (770) 528-8827 Business Manager Melanie Johnson (770) 528-8834 Human Resources Dept. Rep. Elizabeth Hansard (770) 528-8815