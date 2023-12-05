Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, December 5, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 5, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 38 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Thursday

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. 

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link
DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 5, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5875 in 199833 in 1895
Min TemperatureM4065 in 201320 in 1899
Avg TemperatureM49.268.5 in 201328.5 in 1895
PrecipitationM0.131.66 in 19820.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.0T in 20090.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1636 in 18950 in 2013
CDD (base 65)M04 in 20130 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.858.974.0 in 199838.4 in 1886
Avg Min Temperature50.540.357.2 in 198221.2 in 1929
Avg Temperature59.149.663.7 in 199830.9 in 1929
Total Precipitation0.250.644.64 in 19050.00 in 2001
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth01 in 19710 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)2277169 in 19298 in 1998
Total CDD (base 65)0113 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.674.677.1 in 201663.8 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.055.458.0 in 202347.3 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.365.067.3 in 201955.6 in 1878
Total Precipitation37.6146.5067.78 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)3615171031 in 1976302 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-04
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-04
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-04
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-03
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-03

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles