Westbound I-285 ramp to southbound Peachtree Blvd to be detoured until 3 p.m. Tuesday Dec 5

If your travel plans today include the westbound I-285 ramp to southbound Peachtree Boulevard between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. you might want to reroute your trip.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that the I-285 westbound to State Route 141/Peachtree Boulevard southbound ramp will be detoured.

GDOT’s press release described the details as follows:

Tuesday, December 5, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

I-285 westbound to Peachtree Boulevard southbound ramp will be closed and a detour implemented

Motorists will continue on I-285 westbound and exit at North Peachtree Road (Exit 30), merge onto I-285 eastbound and exit to Peachtree Boulevard southbound (Exit 31A)

The improved interchange is anticipated to open by the end of 2023. The I-285/Peachtree Boulevard Interchange Improvements project combines the I-285 westbound exit ramps to Peachtree Boulevard north and south, while adjusting the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce bottleneck from the interstate.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.